Win a Pair of Pioneer DJ's New Color-Splashed HDJ-CUE1 DJ Headphones

EDM.com has teamed up with NERVO and Pioneer DJ to give away a few pairs of the industry leader in DJ technology's new HDJ-CUE1 DJ headphones.

The HDJ-CUE1 DJ headphones are fully customizable and available in two different models—wired and wireless Bluetooth. With a sleek look, decadent sonics, and a unique foldable design, they are optimal for both beginner DJs and seasoned audiophiles. Artists are able to personalize their HDJ-CUE1s with Pioneer DJ's HC-CP08 accessory packs, which include two replacement ear pads and a detachable coiled cable in orange, yellow, green, blue, or violet.

The new model is also sturdy and durable, having been put through the ringer via Pioneer DJ’s strict in-house durability tests. The HDJ-CUE1s contain metal sliders in their padded headbands, extending the product's life while maximizing comfort. DJs can also find solace in the fact that the headphones' L-type mini-jack decreases the likelihood of ejection while DJing, so they can safely go bananas without worrying about the dreaded disconnection.

You can enter the contest below. Three winners will be chosen at midnight on Monday, September 21st.

