Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
64% of Concert Attendees Don't Wear Ear Protection, Poll Finds
Publish date:

64% of Concert Attendees Don't Wear Ear Protection, Poll Finds

An EDM.com poll shows that a majority of concertgoers don't wear ear protection.
Author:

Antoine Julien

An EDM.com poll shows that a majority of concertgoers don't wear ear protection.

According to a recent EDM.com poll, 64% of live event attendees don't wear ear protection at live shows.

Ear protection during live events may be a bit of a burden since you won't hear the sound as it's truly intended. But as live events return bigger and louder than ever, it's important to protect your hearing as you dance under the stars and strobes.

EDM.com Ear Protection Poll

EDM.com's poll results pertaining to ear protection at live events.

The CDC has outlined what the thresholds are before hearing damage occurs. According to their chart, 105-110dB is the maximum volume level for personal listening devices and is usually the range for most entertainment venues. Exposure to this loudness level can cause hearing damage in less than five minutes. For further reference, normal conversation is roughly 60dB. 

Recommended Articles

illenium sueco
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM Goes to the Dark Side With Ferocious "Heavy Edit" of New Collab With Trippie Redd and Sueco

Prior to Friday's release of the original "Story Of My Life," ILLENIUM has unveiled a raucous, dubstep-influenced version of the pop-punk and emo rap crossover.

3 hours ago
sts9
EVENTS

STS9 Announce "Walk The Sky" 2022 Colorado Run

The jamtronica five-piece will conclude their concert trilogy with two "Walk The Sky" performances at Red Rocks followed by a "Day Out Of Time" show at Levitt Pavilion.

4 hours ago
Spotify Netflix Hub Partnership
GEAR + TECH

You Can Now Easily Find Music From Your Favorite Netflix Shows On Spotify

Spotify and Netflix have teamed up on a dedicated hub to make finding music in your favorite shows even easier.

4 hours ago

The loudest concert ever recorded was by Led Zeppelin on their North American "Heartbreaker" tour in 1969. The volume level often reached 130dB, which was loud enough to cause immediate hearing loss.

Two years ago, scientists from the University of Arizona announced that they were working to develop a cure for tinnitus, a ringing in your ears caused by extended exposure to loud sounds.  

In order to prevent hearing loss or damage, the CDC recommends a few things: 

  • Move or stay far away from the loudest sound-producing source—such as loudspeakers or cannons at college stadiums—especially if attending with children.
  • Limit the length of time of exposure to loud sounds.
  • Pay attention to signs and information flyers warning of possible loud noise and the use of hearing protection.
  • Bring hearing protection devices with you. Keep them in your car, pockets, or other easy to access place.

Hearing protection such as earbuds are certainly something you'll want to add to your festival or live event checklist. 

Tags
terms:
EarbudsEar ProtectionEarplugsHearing

Related

VIBES-1460
GEAR + TECH

Protect Your Hearing Health With Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs

Next time you go to a concert, don't forget to use protection.

Las Vegas Lights
FEATURES

EDM Shows Are Bad For Your Hearing

Live Music Can Cause Permanent Hearing Damage - Protect Yourself!!

general
INDUSTRY

The Majority of Dance Music Fans Believe Festival Organizers Should Mandate Vaccines

An EDM.com poll suggested that the majority of electronic music fans would like festival promoters to instate a vaccine mandate for entry.

glastonbury
NEWS

Glastonbury Festival Attendees Drastically Increase Drug Pollution in River by Urinating: Report

Scientists also found that MDMA levels were 104 times higher downstream of the festival than they were upstream.

gaming general
GEAR + TECH

Facebook Gaming Expands Free Music Usage to Protect Creators

All creators who have reached the Partner or Level Up tiers on the livestreaming platform can feature music in their streams without fear of takedowns.

Burning Man Festival
NEWS

Burning Man Seeks Expansion to Accommodate 100,000 Attendees

This would be a long-term expansion (a decade) from 80,000 to 100,000 attendees.

Adele
NEWS

Musicians are Three Times More Likely to be Depressed, Study Finds

MusicTank and the University of Westminister found that 68.5% of respondents stated they experienced depression.

ada disability
INDUSTRY

Study Reveals Music Workers With Disabilities Don't Disclose Them to Employers Due to Fear of Discrimination

71% of the respondents stated that their disability was non-visible.