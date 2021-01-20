Porn Star Purchases $4 Million Castle Avicii Used to Produce His Final Album

Porn Star Purchases $4 Million Castle Avicii Used to Produce His Final Album

Mia Malkova is turning the mansion into a "porn castle."
Author:
Publish date:

Dana Smith, Mermaid Media

Mia Malkova has purchased a piece of electronic dance music history. The AVN Award-winning porn superstar recently forked up $4 million for the massive Oregon castle that Avicii rented to produce Tim, the album that would ultimately prove to be the legendary artist's last.

According to Realtor.com, Avicii and his entourage stayed at the castle for seven weeks in 2018, when the iconic "Levels" producer wrote and recorded his posthumous album in the home's cavernous library. The two-floor library is quite the location to create music, with a fireplace encrusted in crowned amethyst—a precious purple gemstone—and a ceiling affixed with a giant clock inside a compass.

castle6

The 13,000-square-foot mansion, which took seven years to build, has five bedrooms and a gigantic winding staircase flanked by medieval suits of armor and crests. The castle also has a movie theater, a gym with a climbing wall, and a master suite complete with a sauna, jetted hot-tub, and fireplace. To boot, Blackberry Castle flaunts a lush, fantasy-like garden area with a Tudor-style roof, mural of the sky, and a glass ceiling.

In a nutshell, there are lots of places to have sex. "It’s a porn castle now," listing agent Daniel Lowe said. "We didn’t even know—they said they were in social media—which is fine, to each his own. Do whatever you want with your property."

mia-malkova-07
castle5

Check out Malkova's Instagram post below.

Source: New York Post

Related

Swedish superstar DJ/producer Avicii in press photo sitting in front of a white backdrop.
NEWS

Avicii's Parents to Inherit $25.5 Million from His Estate

By Swedish law, the late Avicii's parents are entitled to his remaining estate.

TimStudio2104_edit 2
NEWS

Avicii Finally Laid To Rest at Private Funeral

Avicii's funeral took place over the weekend.

david guetta avicii
NEWS

David Guetta Shares Touching Tribute to Avicii on His Would-Be 31st Birthday

Avicii's memory lives on.

Avicii
FEATURES

Remember Avicii By Reliving 5 of His Most Unforgettable Moments

On the second anniversary of his death, we honor Avicii's legacy.

Avicii Cam
NEWS

New Song Co-Written by Avicii to Be Released by Country Artist Cam

"I got to co-write with Avicii before he passed away on this incredible song that I’m obsessed with."

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii Receives Posthumous Nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

DJ Snake, Illenium, and Marshmello also received nominations.

avicii
NEWS

Avicii Wins Best Album at International Dance Music Awards

In addition to Avicii, Skrillex, Fisher, and Meduza were among the others to take home awards.

TimStudio2104_edit 2
NEWS

Avicii Considered His Upcoming Releases His Best Work

Accounts from Avicii's collaborators make his passing all the more tragic.