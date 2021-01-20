Porn Star Purchases $4 Million Castle Avicii Used to Produce His Final Album

Mia Malkova has purchased a piece of electronic dance music history. The AVN Award-winning porn superstar recently forked up $4 million for the massive Oregon castle that Avicii rented to produce Tim, the album that would ultimately prove to be the legendary artist's last.

According to Realtor.com, Avicii and his entourage stayed at the castle for seven weeks in 2018, when the iconic "Levels" producer wrote and recorded his posthumous album in the home's cavernous library. The two-floor library is quite the location to create music, with a fireplace encrusted in crowned amethyst—a precious purple gemstone—and a ceiling affixed with a giant clock inside a compass.

The 13,000-square-foot mansion, which took seven years to build, has five bedrooms and a gigantic winding staircase flanked by medieval suits of armor and crests. The castle also has a movie theater, a gym with a climbing wall, and a master suite complete with a sauna, jetted hot-tub, and fireplace. To boot, Blackberry Castle flaunts a lush, fantasy-like garden area with a Tudor-style roof, mural of the sky, and a glass ceiling.

In a nutshell, there are lots of places to have sex. "It’s a porn castle now," listing agent Daniel Lowe said. "We didn’t even know—they said they were in social media—which is fine, to each his own. Do whatever you want with your property."

Source: New York Post