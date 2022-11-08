Porter Robinson's Music Joins the "Dance Dance Revolution" Catalogue

Porter Robinson is partnering with one of the biggest early influences on a generation of ravers and on his own career: Dance Dance Revolution.

When he was younger, Robinson recalled in an announcement shared via social media, the iconic Konami-produced video game series was his "entire reason for being." He explains the famous franchise was a staple of his childhood and it introduced him to several key musical concepts and genres for the first time, including rhythm, Japanese music and, of course, electronic music in general.

Robinson shared a montage of heartwarming home videos to Instagram highlighting his personal history with the series before revealing that the game's new update now features two of his songs, "Something Comforting" and "Look at the Sky."

The achievement marks something of a full-circle moment for Robinson, since as he explained in his post, "the only reason i started trying to make music as a little kid was to make songs FOR DDR."

The latest DDR update featuring "Something Comforting" and "Look at the Sky" is live now in arcades everywhere.

