Porter Robinson and Dillon Francis Compete in Grubhub's League of Legends Pro-Am

Grubhub's Feeding Frenzy saw the two electronic artists compete against each other alongside a cast of professional players.
League of Legends

Porter Robinson and Dillon Francis have traded their fair share of jokes and pranks with one another, but on Friday, they settled the score at Grubhub's Feeding Frenzy League of Legends Pro-Am.

While it's not quite the collaboration fans of their music had on their wishlists, those who enjoy video games will appreciate seeing them compete on the virtual battlefield. Due to the team-based nature of League of Legends, both artists were placed on a team alongside professionals. The gameplay featured commentary provided by a cast of prominent gaming personalities, including Goldenboy, Ovilee May, and Captain Flowers.

For those interested in checking out the stream, it's worth noting that the broadcast is very much geared towards fans of League of Legends and eSports rather than the artists' music. It is structured like a professional video game broadcast.

You can watch Porter Robinson and Dillon Francis compete in the full three-hour recording of the Feeding Frenzy Pro-Am below.

