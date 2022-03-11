Porter Robinson Shares Guitar Tabs for Every "Nurture" Track
In a serendipitous surprise for electronic music-loving guitar players, Porter Robinson has gifted his fans with the official guitar tabs from his sophomore album, Nurture.
Robinson said the guitar tabs were originally commissioned for use in the album's stunning visual accouterments, but he later decided that they'd be a nice treat for his musician fans. As seen in the replies to his announcement tweet, many guitar players were ecstatic to have unfiltered access to the tabs without having to uncover them on the web or manually reconstruct them.
Robinson also recently announced a spate of high-profile shows for 2022. Next month, he will take over one of the nation's most iconic concert venues, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, for a special "Nurture Live" performance. In September he'll join Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Jaime xx, and more at the multi-genre Firefly Music Festival.
If either of those don't fit into your schedule, Robinson will also be taking the stage at Bonnaroo, BUKU Music + Art Project, and North Coast Music Festival, among other performances slated for 2022.
Check out all the guitar tabs from Porter Robinson's breathtaking album, Nurture, here.
