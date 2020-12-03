Watch Post Malone Smoke Diplo in Beer Pong

They were vying for Shania Twain's love.
Author:
Publish date:

Post Malone

In the latest episode of "Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League," the superstar recording artist went head-to-head with none other than Diplo.

Post Malone battles his celebrity friends in beer pong in the series, which has also featured The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tyga. In the newest episode with Diplo, Shania Twain makes a virtual cameo, telling the two teams that the loser will need to perform a children's song in many different genres. When Post asks Diplo if he can even sing, the DJ's partner jokingly says "Baby Shark." Post Malone then hilariously fired back, "It's on par with the rest of his music."

What happens next is a series of awkward underhand flips from Diplo, bandwagoning by Twain, and a ton of trash talking from both squads before Post puts the nail in the coffin by sinking the elusive final cup. Diplo then hops on stage for a few ear-splitting performances of children's songs, performing metal, hip-hop, and country renditions that will make your blood curdle.

You can watch the video below and find it on Post Malone's Facebook here.

