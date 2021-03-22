Watch Performances by Alesso, R3HAB, and Lost Frequencies at PUBG Mobile Anniversary Stream

A few years ago, during the days of the battle royale wars, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Fortnite competed for the attention of gamers around the world. While the latter of the duo is more known for their dance music crossovers, on Sunday, developers of the mobile version of PUBG brought out a medley of EDM artists for their 3rd-anniversary livestream celebration.

Joining professional gamers and streamers for the broadcast were Alesso, R3HAB, and Lost Frequencies. Each artist laid down a set and then competed with prominent figures in the game's community. As a special treat to viewers, each artist also premiered a new song during their performance.

While they didn't perform at the event, K-pop fans were excited to see that BLACKPINK recorded a special message for players and that a remix of their song "DDU-DU DDU-DU" is now available in the game.

You can watch the entire PUBG Mobile 3rd Anniversary Party livestream below. While the aforementioned artists are featured throughout the broadcast, Alesso's set begins at the 9-minute mark, Lost Frequencies' set at the 46-minute mark, and R3HAB's performance can be found at the 1:02:00 mark.

