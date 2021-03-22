Watch Performances by Alesso, R3HAB, and Lost Frequencies at PUBG Mobile Anniversary Stream

Watch Performances by Alesso, R3HAB, and Lost Frequencies at PUBG Mobile Anniversary Stream

A number of new songs were premiered during the 90-minute livestream.
Author:
Publish date:

PUBG Mobile

A number of new songs were premiered during the 90-minute livestream.

A few years ago, during the days of the battle royale wars, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Fortnite competed for the attention of gamers around the world. While the latter of the duo is more known for their dance music crossovers, on Sunday, developers of the mobile version of PUBG brought out a medley of EDM artists for their 3rd-anniversary livestream celebration.

Joining professional gamers and streamers for the broadcast were Alesso, R3HAB, and Lost Frequencies. Each artist laid down a set and then competed with prominent figures in the game's community. As a special treat to viewers, each artist also premiered a new song during their performance.

While they didn't perform at the event, K-pop fans were excited to see that BLACKPINK recorded a special message for players and that a remix of their song "DDU-DU DDU-DU" is now available in the game. 

You can watch the entire PUBG Mobile 3rd Anniversary Party livestream below. While the aforementioned artists are featured throughout the broadcast, Alesso's set begins at the 9-minute mark, Lost Frequencies' set at the 46-minute mark, and R3HAB's performance can be found at the 1:02:00 mark.

FOLLOW ALESSO:

Facebook: facebook.com/AlessoOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/Alesso
Instagram: instagram.com/alesso
Spotify: spoti.fi/3kHFy5c

FOLLOW R3HAB:

Facebook: facebook.com/r3hab
Twitter: twitter.com/r3hab
Instagram: instagram.com/r3hab
Spotify: spoti.fi/33YVrgu

FOLLOW LOST FREQUENCIES:

Facebook: facebook.com/LostFrequenciesMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/LFrequencies
Instagram: instagram.com/lostfrequencies
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ORcrOn

Related

Alesso over a black background wearing a gold chain with his logo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Alesso Teams Up With Chinese Singer Corsak and K-Pop Group Stray Kids for New Single "Going Dumb"

This song is in partnership with PUGB mobile as they celebrate their third-anniversary.

DjR584NX4AAF6C4
MUSIC RELEASES

Lost Frequencies Teams Up with Easton Corbin On "One More Night"

Blending together the worlds of country and dance music on "One More Night," Lost Frequencies is tracing back to where it all began.

armin van buuren alesso
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Releases Vintage Trance Mix of Collaboration With Alesso, "Leave A Little Love"

Longtime fans of the "A State of Trance" creator were excited to hear a trance rendition of the new single.

Artwork Recognise Lost Frequencies
MUSIC RELEASES

Lost Frequencies Calls Out For Summer In Latest Single, "Recognise" With Flynn

Lost Frequencies changes up his signature tropical vibe with the brooding pop-bop, "Recognise," featuring Flynn.

A color photo of Swedish DJ/producer Alesso (real name Alessandro Lindblad) standing in front of a sunrise.
MUSIC RELEASES

Alesso and SUMR CAMP Release Music Video for "In The Middle" Ahead of X Games Performance

Alesso and SUMR CAMP released a music video for their single "In The Middle" before the former takes the stage at this year's X Games Aspen.

Ultra Taiwan
EVENTS

[WATCH] Relive Road to Ultra Taiwan Sets from Alesso, SLANDER, Kayzo, and More

Those who missed the in-person event or its livestream can now enjoy recordings from the four headlining acts.

R3HAB and Lay Zhang
MUSIC RELEASES

R3HAB and LAY Drop Scorching Remix of "BOOM"

The Dutch dance music mainstay took on one of the singles from LAY's record-breaking album, "LIT."

R3hab-Conor-Maynard
MUSIC RELEASES

R3HAB Holds On Tight to the Streaming Spotlight With New Single

As one of the top streaming artists in Electronic Music, R3hab continues to command attention with his new single.