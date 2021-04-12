Puma Joins Forces With DJ Snake for Shoe Inspired by Dance Music Culture

Puma Joins Forces With DJ Snake for Shoe Inspired by Dance Music Culture

DJ Snake's new Mirage Tech shoes pull inspiration from the lights, energy, and atmosphere of EDM shows.
Teaming up with fabled apparel brand Puma, DJ Snake has released a one-of-a-kind sneaker inspired by rave culture.

The alliance is a natural fit for both Puma and DJ Snake, a lifelong sneakerhead and fashion aficionado. The new Mirage Tech shoes pull inspiration from the lights, energy, and atmosphere of EDM shows, channeling the blood-pumping sensations of our favorite music festivals into a sleek and elegant fit. They are a part of Puma's retrofuturistic Furto-style shoes, each of which are mashups of old sneakers with innovative designs for 2021 and beyond.

The new Mirage Tech shoes retail for $90 and can be purchased at the PUMA NYC Flagship store, select retailers, or online here. Buyers can also submit four separate payments of $22.50.

The Grammy-nominated electronic music luminary recently became an official Puma brand ambassador, gushing about the company's iconic branding. "I am a fan of fashion and sneaker culture, being able to join the PUMA family is an exceptional achievement, and I know my closet will have some great new additions," DJ Snake said.

"As a sneakerhead I’ve always followed what PUMA releases, featuring some of them in my videos and performances," he continued. "With this new partnership, I will be supporting the Mirage franchise, bringing a new perspective to one of my favorites silhouettes."

