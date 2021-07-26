Someone Is Selling a Rare Jacket Custom-Made for Daft Punk for $10,000

The seller says the jacket was a prototype for the final model worn by Daft Punk for many years, including in the "Epilogue" video that signaled their shocking split.

You can now own a piece of Daft Punk history—if you've got $10,000 to burn.

We've discovered the listing of an ultra-rare jacket, designed in 2005 by former Dior Homme creative director Hedi Slimane, which the seller claims was custom-made for the legendary electronic music duo.

According to the seller, who listed the item on eBay, the leather jacket was a prototype for the final model worn by Daft Punk for many years, including in the "Epilogue" video that signaled their shocking split. "This is as rare as it gets," the listing reads.

Rare leather jacket designed in 2005 for Daft Punk by former Dior Homme creative director Hedi Slimane. eBay

The forest green jacket features leather ribbing on the cuffs, sleeves, and panels as well as a custom zipper developed by Riri, the iconic Swiss high-end zipper manufacturer founded in 1936. A tag on the inner lining also seems to confirm its development by Dior along with a separate hand-written tag displaying the season code.

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk wearing the rare Dior Homme leather jacket, which is on sale for $10,000. eBay

You can purchase the jacket here.