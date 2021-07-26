Someone Is Selling a Rare Jacket Custom-Made for Daft Punk for $10,000
You can now own a piece of Daft Punk history—if you've got $10,000 to burn.
We've discovered the listing of an ultra-rare jacket, designed in 2005 by former Dior Homme creative director Hedi Slimane, which the seller claims was custom-made for the legendary electronic music duo.
According to the seller, who listed the item on eBay, the leather jacket was a prototype for the final model worn by Daft Punk for many years, including in the "Epilogue" video that signaled their shocking split. "This is as rare as it gets," the listing reads.
The forest green jacket features leather ribbing on the cuffs, sleeves, and panels as well as a custom zipper developed by Riri, the iconic Swiss high-end zipper manufacturer founded in 1936. A tag on the inner lining also seems to confirm its development by Dior along with a separate hand-written tag displaying the season code.
You can purchase the jacket here. And if you can't justify dropping 10 large on a piece of clothing, here are 10 unique Daft Punk collectibles you can buy to keep the robots' spirit alive at home.