Take a Look Inside the Return of "Yoga on the Rocks" at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Red Rocks Amphitheatre was one of countless concert venues to shutter due to the impact of COVID-19. As those venues continue to toil away in the painstaking process of navigating the convoluted phases of reopening, many, like Red Rocks, are thinking outside the box.

They say that when the air is thin, it makes your heart bigger—a phenomenon that many are desperately seeking in these harrowing times. The fabled Colorado open air venue, which is situated 6,450 feet above sea level, hosted the return of its "Yoga on the Rocks" series over the weekend and invited people to its sprawling property for some much-needed R & R. Those who have attended concerts at Red Rocks can attest that there is nothing quite like it due to its picturesque views and utopian flair, and an exhilarating yoga session in its idyllic backdrop is a one-of-a-kind experience.

Those who want to partake in "Yoga on the Rocks" can purchase tickets here. Passes are only available online since the box office is closed. Sessions take place from 7AM to 8AM and patrons must bring their own yoga mats.

You can check out photos of the revival of "Yoga on the Rocks" below.

