The Final Installment of Richie Hawtin's Prada Runway Music Has Arrived

The Final Installment of Richie Hawtin's Prada Runway Music Has Arrived

"Inxtro" is one of four lengthy tracks conceptualized around the fashion house's 2021 runway shows.
Author:
Publish date:

High fashion houses have been calling on dance music producers to spin at their runway shows for years, such as Daft Punk for Louis Vuitton and Justice for Dior Homme. Minimalist techno pioneer Richie Hawtin is no stranger to this trend, first crafting lengthy mixes for Calvin Klein in 2017. He has now released "Inxtro," the last installment of four tracks specially composed for Prada's 2021 shows.

The mixes, released under Hawtin's Plastikman alias, were commissioned by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the latter of whom tapped Hawtin while he was still with Calvin Klein. "Inxtro" was created for the Fall / Winter 2021 Womenswear collection. The show debuted at Milan Fashion Week on February 25th, 2021.

"[It] evolves through two two distinct stages," Hawtin said of "Inxtro" in a press release. "Syncopated hypnotic beats welcome you first into an ambience of intimacy and sensuality, which then develops in the second half into a more playful and sexually charged rhythm of driving percussion.”

Meanwhile, "Sin Thetik," the first of Hawtin's Prada soundtrack series, was featured during the Spring / Summer 2021 Womenswear show last September. According to Hawtin, it made use of his AI algorithm sound designs to "create synthetic voices" and add dimension. The other two tracks, "Narkosis" and "Spektre," were premiered alongside "Sin Thetik" at the Fall / Winter 2021 Menswear release in January. 

“The musical direction was inspired by Miuccia’s and Raf’s concept for each collection," said Hawtin of the series' creative background. "Although each collection had its own specific theme, I felt confident that the visual language of Prada and sonic aesthetic of Plastikman would find a beautiful and symbiotic relationship."

Source: Gotham Magazine

FOLLOW RICHIE HAWTIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/richiehawtin
Twitter: twitter.com/richiehawtin
Instagram: instagram.com/richiehawtin
Spotify: spoti.fi/32pK6WH

Related

10382420_10154189583555074_4885370105800582823_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Richie Hawtin Drops Mesmerizing New EP "Time Warps"

"Time Warps" arrives as the debut release on the new Plus 8 sub-label From Our Minds.

grimes
MUSIC RELEASES

Grimes Releases Full "Miss Anthropocene" Remix Album Featuring REZZ, Richie Hawtin, More

Grimes recruited some of techno's biggest tastemakers for her brand new remix album.

1604175381285
NEWS

This Adorable Dog Named After Richie Hawtin Was Just Reunited With His Family

The two-year-old mini bull terrier was missing for nine days before family friends spotted him on the street.

Diplo
NEWS

Diplo, Richie Hawtin and Junkie XL to Release Sound Packs for Sounds.com Series

Diplo, Richie Hawtin and Junkie XL will be featured in a Sounds.com series called Sounds Originals.

TOKiMONSTA
MUSIC RELEASES

TOKiMONSTA's "Oasis Nocturno (Remixed)" Album Has Arrived—And It's Stacked

The monster 20-track album includes remixes from AC Slater and Dombresky.

Kingdom-Hearts-3-Gummi-ship-guide
MUSIC RELEASES

The Skrillex-Assisted "Kingdom Hearts 3" Soundtrack Has Finally Landed On Spotify

The 161-track, 10 hour-long release includes "Face My Fears" by Skrillex and Hikaru Utada.

Model 1-4
GEAR + TECH

Richie Hawtin's PLAYdifferently Manufacturer Releases MODEL 1.4 DJ Mixer

"We set out to build a new breed of DJ mixer."

10382420_10154189583555074_4885370105800582823_o
INDUSTRY

Richie Hawtin on Income Equality in Dance Music: "We're Trying to Fix a Problem That We've Lost Control of"

The legendary techno producer waxed poetic about a number of timely issues in EDM on the "Interdependence" podcast.