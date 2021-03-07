The Final Installment of Richie Hawtin's Prada Runway Music Has Arrived

High fashion houses have been calling on dance music producers to spin at their runway shows for years, such as Daft Punk for Louis Vuitton and Justice for Dior Homme. Minimalist techno pioneer Richie Hawtin is no stranger to this trend, first crafting lengthy mixes for Calvin Klein in 2017. He has now released "Inxtro," the last installment of four tracks specially composed for Prada's 2021 shows.

The mixes, released under Hawtin's Plastikman alias, were commissioned by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the latter of whom tapped Hawtin while he was still with Calvin Klein. "Inxtro" was created for the Fall / Winter 2021 Womenswear collection. The show debuted at Milan Fashion Week on February 25th, 2021.

"[It] evolves through two two distinct stages," Hawtin said of "Inxtro" in a press release. "Syncopated hypnotic beats welcome you first into an ambience of intimacy and sensuality, which then develops in the second half into a more playful and sexually charged rhythm of driving percussion.”

Meanwhile, "Sin Thetik," the first of Hawtin's Prada soundtrack series, was featured during the Spring / Summer 2021 Womenswear show last September. According to Hawtin, it made use of his AI algorithm sound designs to "create synthetic voices" and add dimension. The other two tracks, "Narkosis" and "Spektre," were premiered alongside "Sin Thetik" at the Fall / Winter 2021 Menswear release in January.

“The musical direction was inspired by Miuccia’s and Raf’s concept for each collection," said Hawtin of the series' creative background. "Although each collection had its own specific theme, I felt confident that the visual language of Prada and sonic aesthetic of Plastikman would find a beautiful and symbiotic relationship."

Source: Gotham Magazine

