Rocket League Season 2 is a Tribute to Electronic Dance Music

For years, Rocket League has been one of the most EDM-friendly games out there. With the second season of their recently relaunched Rocket Pass program, they went full-throttle and based the four-month event on all things dance music.

The electronic extravaganza comes just days after the release of Kaskade's Monstercat debut, "Flip Reset," which serves as the theme song for the new season of Rocket League. On YouTube, a trailer for the new pass was shared.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Rocket Pass is a program players can sign up for that gives them access to over 70 levels of unlockable content. While none of the content offers a competitive advantage to those who signed up, it provides cosmetic items otherwise unobtainable through regular gameplay.

Some of the cosmetics that can be used to trick out your in-game car include a MIDI controller, turntables, synthesizers, EQ paint jobs, bass wave trails, laser light show goal explosion effects, and much more. In addition to the cosmetic items, there is also a new EDM-inspired field where players can face-off in matches solo or online.

Rocket League is available for free on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While some rewards featured in the EDM-inspired Rocket Pass do not require a membership, full access will cost $9.99 and run from now until March 31st. For more information on the game and to view the complete list of dance music unlockables, check out their website here.