Roland Launches First-Ever Streetwear Apparel Collection With Dais Records

Iconic audio brand Roland is trading music for merchandise, teaming up with renowned label Dais Records on a limited edition streetwear collection.

The capsule, which celebrates Dais' 15th and Roland's 50th anniversaries, will feature four designs across seven pieces of apparel and slipmat. The innovative collab marks the first time Roland has worked with a record label and its artists to design a streetwear collection while showcasing a musical instrument release, according to a press release issued to announce the partnership.

The Roland JUNO-X Programmable Polyphonic Synthesizer is the newest addition to the company's iconic JUNO analog synthesizers lineup, which dates back to 1982's Juno-6. It was developed to bridge the gap between those vintage synths, a move mirrored by Dais creative director Nathaniel Young, who designed the capsule to highlight each company's founding year and location.

“As long-time Roland fans, and with the majority of the Dais roster using Roland instruments, both live and in the studio, we were honored to connect with the Roland team on an apparel collaboration celebrating the release of the JUNO-X," said Dais cofounder Gibby Miller. "When we learned that the Dais 15-year celebration coincided with the 50th anniversary of Roland's founding, the partnership grew even more meaningful and special. We are beyond excited to present a collection of pieces that celebrate these milestones, along with our love for their products, and our artists who use them."

A shirt from the official Dais x Roland apparel capsule. Nedda Afsari

"Roland’s 50th anniversary is a time for our company to reflect and to look ahead to the future," added Brian Alli, Roland's Vice President of Global Artist Relations & Strategic Partnerships. "As Roland celebrates, we are also taking the next steps to lay a new path while respecting the innovation and the culture that the people who love our brand have been cultivating for decades. Working together on something entirely new like this is a wonderful way for Dais and Roland to recognize their milestone anniversaries together and to pave the way for new generations of creativity."



You can pre-order threads from the collection here. They will be available to ship in July 2022.