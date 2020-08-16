Saffron Launches Tech-Focused Membership Program for Womxn in Electronic Music

Music tech initiative Saffron is ameliorating a gender imbalance in the field with the launch of new club memberships. Created in 2015, the Bristol-based organization operates as a record label and additionally offers training programs in the fields of music production and sound engineering.

Saffron's mission seeks to advance gender equality in the music tech space, a field which the organization notes consists of just 5% womxn today. The organization's new membership programs are specifically geared towards developing a community of women, non-binary, and non-gender conforming people, and will provide education and training on several essential functions within the music tech landscape.

The membership programs are broken out into three tiers: "Supporter," Sustainer," and "Soulmate," each offering varying degrees of incentives. At the highest level, Saffron offers a comprehensive educational program that includes workshops, mentoring sessions, masterclasses, supplementary online resources, and much more.

Saffron is kicking off the program with several workshops already lined up to close out the month. This month's topics will include discussions on marketing, music production, and live performance led by subject matter experts.

Saffron's membership programs are now available for order on Patreon on a subscription basis.

