Immerse Yourself In a Dance Music Guided Meditation With Sam Feldt

Super-producer Sam Feldt today appeared on "New Mindset, Who Dis?," a wellness podcast hosted by recording artist and author Case Kenny.

To bring mindfulness and meditations to life in an energizing and relatable way, Kenny teams up with top DJs and producers to design unique mindfulness experiences via his podcast, where he airs episodes that he calls "meditations you dance to."

The collaboration with Sam Feldt, titled "The Sign You Are Looking For," features an exclusive guest mix from the Dutch dynamo, which also interlaces soothing anecdotes and insights from both him and Kenny. The theme of the episode is finding purpose and happiness amidst the ups and downs in life, a motif all the more relevant considering the harrowing times we're living in due to the impact of COVID-19.

In the past, Case has collaborated with numerous figures in the EDM scene, including Chris Malinchak, Alex Cruz, and Wahlstedt, among others. He also has some monster features lined up for in the coming weeks, including Mark Knight and Lucas & Steve and others.

You can listen to "New Mindset, Who Dis?" via Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

