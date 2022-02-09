Skip to main content
"Sausage Rave": Watch 8 Dachshunds In Festival Gear Party In the Trunk at a Car Wash

How do we get on this guestlist?

Grace Park (via Instagram)

Wiener dogs: life is short, and so are their legs.

A creator named Grace Park, who owns eight dachshunds, recently threw the world's cutest rave. Adorned with holographic smiley stickers and glowsticks, the wiener dogs paraded into a trunk and went buck wild to the night's mainstage performance: a car wash.

Soundtracked by Darude's inescapable trance anthem "Sandstorm," the first rave for Meatball and the gang seemed like the coolest function so far in 2022. And after the most paw-some party in the scene, one important question remains: How do we get on the guestlist for round two?

Check out the puppy party below.

