Partying In Tulum This Winter? Selina Is the Best Place to Recharge Between Events

Having just opened its doors in October, Selina Tulum Downtown is perfect for today’s digital nomad and modern traveler looking for a unique hospitality experience.

Up for a little getaway to Tulum this winter? Make sure to hit up Selina’s newest location in downtown Tulum for this season’s best place to party and relax.

Having just opened its doors in October 2022, Selina Tulum Downtown is perfect for today’s digital nomad and modern traveler looking for a unique hospitality experience. The new location boasts the best place to stay among Tulum’s lively beach and party scene during the winter high season, combining beautifully designed accommodations with co-working, recreation, wellness and local cultural experiences.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality companies, Selina continues to focus on the needs and desires of millennial and Gen Z travelers in this second Quintana Roo getaway.

Travelers will feel at home, thanks to Selina's collection of budget-friendly private rooms. And the community-oriented space is focused on personal, physical and mental wellbeing, with lots of programming to cater to visitors from all walks. 

From its onsite co-working facility to its beautiful new bookstore, gym, pool, spa, rooftop bar and restaurant, Selina Tulum Downtown breathes life into Tulum’s up-and-coming city center. It also offers weekly programming of yoga, dance classes, surfing and city-wide tours.

As the official hostel partner of EDM.com in Mexico, Selina Tulum Downtown guests will also enjoy free shuttle services to and from its original location, Selina Tulum, featuring its well-known beach club and late-night dance parties.

EDM.com readers can save 25% with the code EDM25 when making a booking reservation at the new location or one of its other 11 Selina hotel locations in Mexico. For more information, visit Selina Tulum Downtown’s website.

FOLLOW SELINA HOTELS:

Facebook: facebook.com/selinathenomad/
Instagram: instagram.com/selina/
Twitter: twitter.com/SelinaHotels
Website: selina.com

