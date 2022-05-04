Selina Combines Music, Culture and Coworking In Stunning Locales Around Tulum, Cancún

Delivering incredible experiences in more than 145 destinations worldwide, Selina has positioned itself as one of the most recognized hospitality brands at the intersection of lifestyle, culture, adventure and coworking.

Launched in 2015 by Rafi Museri and Daniel Rudasevski, who opened the first Selina in Pedasi, Panama, the brand is driven by a culture of embracing community. They actively remodel defunct and sometimes unconventional properties before transforming them into international hubs for the new generation of travelers.

With remote work having picked up considerable steam—as well as more and more companies expanding internationally while employing people from across the world— now more than ever, digital nomads are finding themselves working at some of the world’s most unique corners.

This demographic makes up for Selina’s main customer profile and empowers the brand to cater not only to travelers, but also local communities. Selina wants to allow travelers to make themselves at home and immerse themselves in the scene, in contrast to other hospitality brands that lean more on the side of tourism and consumerism.

Located in Tulum and Cancún, the two biggest Selina locations in Mexico offer exactly that while enabling visitors to enjoy the cities' idyllic party life, which is routinely soundtracked by some of dance music’s very best artists.

Inside the Tulum location is Mia Restaurant and Beaclub, which hosts international electronic music legends superstars such as Sven Väth, Michael Bibi, ARTBAT, Black Coffee, Monolink, Paul Oakenfold, Bob Moses and Nicole Moudaber, among many others.

Offering packed daily itineraries which include wellness and yoga sessions, authentic Mexican cuisine, salsa classes and beach club parties, Selina Tulum prides itself on providing an inclusive and unforgettable experience.

Meanwhile, the Cancun Laguna Hotel Zone location is just around the corner from the main strip of Cancun's biggest nightlife venues including D'Cave, The City, Mandala Beach, La Vaquita and more.

Selina Tulum and Cancún’s coworking space, however, is at the heart of its appeal, fostering meaningful connections, productivity and—perhaps most importantly—a community that grows and explores the breathtaking location of Tulum and Cancún as one.

