Seoul Community Radio Debuts Online Game "onit.life" in Support of City's Nightlife

The soundtrack and artwork included in the game comes from a number of Korean producers and photographers.

Seoul Community Radio has just released a new online game in support of their city's nightlife.

Titled onit.life, they've delivered on their plans to "fuse electronic music culture with the limitlessness of online gaming" with the new experience. The platform will be used to host curated in-game events, the first of which has been dubbed "A Decade of Seoul Parties 2010-2020" and explores the nightlife from the last decade in the capital city. On the game's YouTube channel, they shared a very short look at the online experience.

In the video, you can see the player move through an indoor exhibit featuring artwork and videos from past shows. It then concludes with the player stepping outside into a psychedelic, otherworldly realm with giant pairs of legs walking in the distance and what appears to be a huge dome.

On the onit.life website, developers detail what's in store for those who log into the game. They explain that the music comes from a number of Seoul-based producers and that the visual exhibits inside are powered by Korean photographers.

Content inside the world comes from six well-known Korean subculture photographers (Stillm45, Hansy, Kaipaparazzi, Hyunkeem, Chosen1 and Sung1) and is soundtracked by a compilation from 15 Seoul producers to give a full immersive experience a localized feel. Veteran Seoul artist DJ Conan will also provide a flagship mix to go with the launch soundtracking a decade behind various Korean club decks.

Those who don't have a gaming PC or game console are in luck as the game can be played entirely in your Internet browser. Their website also mentions a mobile version of the game, but at the time of writing, it has not yet been released.

In celebration of the launch of the game, Seoul Community Radio went live to demo onit.life over the weekend in VR and hosted performances from PianWooo, DJ T.T.E KONA, SKOPE, HYUNHEE, ROMderful, and more. You can watch the entire five-hour livestream below.

Seoul Community Radio's onit.life online game is out now. You can play the game for yourself and donate to their cause on the radio station's website.