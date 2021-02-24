Sign the Petition to Declare April 17th "Drum & Bass Day"

Sign the Petition to Declare April 17th "Drum & Bass Day"

The date’s numeric layout, 17.4, is a nod to 174 beats per minute, the tempo at which drum & bass is most recognized.
Author:
Publish date:

Since the early 1990s, drum & bass has been a staple in the world of electronic music. Nearly three decades in, the genre has spread from the United Kingdom throughout the world and continues to innovate and impress with its intricate sound design, crushing low-end energy, heart-wrenching melodies, and danceable grooves. With such a diverse array of sound within itself, it’s safe to say that drum & bass will continue to be a crowd favorite for years to come.

With that in mind, as well as the state of the locked-down world amid COVID-19, The Blast UK thought that now would be the perfect time to celebrate drum & bass and its persistent fanbase, who have helped keep the genre alive throughout the years and even through the brutal COVID-19 epoch, when live events completely evaporated.

The Blast have started a petition to make April 17th the official, internationally acknowledged "Drum & Bass Day." The date’s numeric layout, 17.4, is a nod to 174 beats per minute, the tempo at which drum & bass is most recognized. As of today, February 24th, nearly 2,000 people and entities have signed the petition, including UKF, Hospitality, Bristol's Motion Nightclub, New Zealand’s George FM, and many others.

Help The Blast persuade Ministers of Culture across the globe to officially recognize April 17th as "Drum & Bass Day" by signing the petition

Related

Winlsow
FEATURES

Five Drum & Bass Artists to Watch in 2021

These talented rising stars are the future of drum & bass.

Carl cox
MUSIC RELEASES

Carl Cox Flexes Drum & Bass Muscles on Eats Everything's Edible Beats NYE Radio Show

The house and techno legend dropped a very special drum & bass mix on New Year's Eve.

skantia
MUSIC RELEASES

Skantia Drops Drum and Bass Single “Obsidian”

The 22-year-old drum and bass producer released the single via RAM Records.

worlds god
NEWS

Fury and MC Dino Share First Installment of Satirical Drum and Bass Docuseries

"The World's G.O.D. (Greatest Opening DJ) and Dino" features many familiar faces within the drum and bass and dubstep scenes.

Drum&BassArena
NEWS

Drum&BassArena to Release Groundbreaking Documentary "Drum & Bass: The Movement"

Andy C, Goldie, Grooverider, and more will feature in the trailblazing documentary.

camo krooked symphonic
EVENTS

[WATCH] Camo & Krooked Deliver Stunning Orchestral Rendition of "Atlas" at Red Bull Symphonic

The seven-minute rendition was performed by the drum & bass duo alongside the Max Steiner Orchestra.

flite show
OPINION

How the #DNB2020 and #USDNB Movements Can Help Drum and Bass Stateside

The trending topics have led to strong opinions from artists all across the EDM spectrum.

bensley wall
MUSIC RELEASES

Bensley's Sophomore Drum and Bass Album, Muskoka, Gets a Release Date

The drum and bass maestro's latest work will be released this month via RAM Records.