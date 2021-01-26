Streamer Experiences Call of Duty: Warzone Glitch That Put Skrillex's "Bangarang" On Repeat

While playing Call of Duty: Warzone one lucky streamer stumbled upon a music glitch that led to "Bangarang" getting played on repeat.

While Skrillex's music and gaming go hand-in-hand, one unsuspecting Reddit user wound up in the situation completely by accident. Though initially surprised, he seemed to appreciate the new soundtrack, head-banging his way from start to finish only for the song to restart once again.

Other players chimed in on the streamer's thread to explain that this phenomenon can sometimes occur when players exit vehicles while the radio is playing. Players describe that the music can be turned off again by finding another vehicle, getting in, and then turning the radio off.

Players can also prevent this from happening by disabling the "War Tracks" music setting altogether, but what's the fun in that? Skrillex's "Bangarang" is one of three dance music-related songs on the game alongside "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites" and Tiësto and SWACQ's "Party Time."

