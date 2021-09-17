Skrillex Sells Malibu Beach Mansion for $17.5 Million: Photos

Take a look inside the hitmaker's former home, which offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Skrillex's Malibu beach mecca is officially off the market.

The iconic dubstep producer and DJ has turned the tables on the sprawling, 12,000-foot mansion and snagged a cool $17.5 million in his recent sale of the property, according to Dirt. The six-bedroom, 10-bath home, which originally had been listed for $24 million, has a movie theater, sauna, game room, and gym.

Entering the home, you'll walk into a massive room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead outside to a stunning patio.

The patio, which features a luxe infinity pool, contains a cabana and lounge area for fireside drinks or dining and offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Not a bad place to find inspiration for new music.

RubyHome

RubyHome

The home's lavish movie theater and wood-finish sauna are akin to an adult playground, offering a respite for one of the most prolific music producers in the world.

Skrillex's old master bedroom is fit for a king. The opulent space is almost like its own home, equipped with a sitting area, fireplace, and a private patio with its own plunge pool. The expanse also features a combo shower-tub that occupies its own room, which is flanked by obsidian tiles and palm trees outside.