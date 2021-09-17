Skrillex Sells Malibu Beach Mansion for $17.5 Million: Photos

September 17, 2021
Skrillex Sells Malibu Beach Mansion for $17.5 Million
Publish date:

Take a look inside the hitmaker's former home, which offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.
Author:

RubyHome

Skrillex's Malibu beach mecca is officially off the market.

The iconic dubstep producer and DJ has turned the tables on the sprawling, 12,000-foot mansion and snagged a cool $17.5 million in his recent sale of the property, according to Dirt. The six-bedroom, 10-bath home, which originally had been listed for $24 million, has a movie theater, sauna, game room, and gym.

Entering the home, you'll walk into a massive room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead outside to a stunning patio.

SkrillexHouse_MB14
SkrillexHouse_MB18

The patio, which features a luxe infinity pool, contains a cabana and lounge area for fireside drinks or dining and offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Not a bad place to find inspiration for new music.

SkrillexHouse_MB2
SkrillexHouse_MB7

SkrillexHouse_MB23

The home's lavish movie theater and wood-finish sauna are akin to an adult playground, offering a respite for one of the most prolific music producers in the world.

SkrillexHouse_MB5
SkrillexHouse_MB3

Skrillex's old master bedroom is fit for a king. The opulent space is almost like its own home, equipped with a sitting area, fireplace, and a private patio with its own plunge pool. The expanse also features a combo shower-tub that occupies its own room, which is flanked by obsidian tiles and palm trees outside.

SkrillexHouse_MB6
SkrillexHouse_MB21

