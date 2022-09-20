Skip to main content
NYC Venue Slate Is Breathing New Life Into the Big Apple's Clubbing Scene

Located in the heart of Manhattan, Slate is like an adult playground for NYC's clubbers.

c/o Slate

What happens when you put an adult playground in the heart of Manhattan?

Combining a modern clubbing experience with dozens of activities and games, Slate has cemented itself as one of the city's premier hotspots.

Located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, Slate hosts a variety of events, like live comedy shows, karaoke nights and vibrant electronic dance music parties soundtracked by some of the city's most talented emerging DJs.

Slate’s space is dynamic, covering 16,000 square feet over two levels while being able to host roughly 1,000 people. Its main level, which serves as the main party room, offers a modern clubbing experience with a massive LED screen, go-go dancers and much more.

Partying isn’t all Slate is about, however. True to its M.O. of delivering a multi-faceted experience, the venue provides access to its basement level via "The Slide," where attendees can play arcade games, giant Jenga, Connect Four, ping-pong, pool and mini bowling.

"The Slide" at Slate. 

Slate’s clubbing area is open Friday and Saturday, with the former featuring a diverse musical experience and the latter dedicated to the sounds of EDM. The basement, on the other hand, is open seven days a week and features live music on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Slate's parties for the remainder of 2022 will feature a bevy of DJs, including Lohrasp Kansara, DJ Obscene, CCNY, Nick Demaso, Greg Groovez and more. Additionally, the Mean Girlz Brunch drag show, hosted by Chelsea Piers and Chicky Gorgina, is taking place September 25th while The Wiltshire Foundation will be presenting a fundraising event, "Playing for a Cause," on Sunday, October 2nd.

Tickets for Slate’s forthcoming events are available here.

