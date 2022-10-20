"Sonic the Hedgehog" Composer Shares DJ Mix Ahead of Upcoming Game, "Sonic Frontiers"

The fastest creature in gaming is in the inspiration of a new DJ mix in honor of his upcoming game.

Tomoya Ohtani, the longtime composer of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, has delivered a new DJ mix featuring music from the upcoming game, Sonic Frontiers. Set to the theme of the "Cyber Space" levels found throughout SEGA's iconic series, the mini-mix finds Ohtani and other composers racing through electronic genres as they showcase the lovable blue hedgehog.

Incorporating drum & bass, breaks and beyond, Ohtani arranged a futuristic mix that brings the game to life. High-speed, of course, he blasts through the digital worlds with Sonic as he seamlessly switches from track to track.

With a touch of old-school video game sounds, the mix pays tribute to the all-time classic games released decades ago while hyping up fans for the newest game in the long-running Sonic series.

Sonic Frontiers will arrive on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 8th, 2022.