"Sonic the Hedgehog" Composer Shares DJ Mix Ahead of Upcoming Game, "Sonic Frontiers"

"Sonic the Hedgehog" Composer Shares DJ Mix Ahead of Upcoming Game, "Sonic Frontiers"

The mix speeds through multiple electronic genres, like breaks and drum & bass, and features music from longtime SEGA composer Tomoya Ohtani.

Sonic Frontiers/Team Sonic

The mix speeds through multiple electronic genres, like breaks and drum & bass, and features music from longtime SEGA composer Tomoya Ohtani.

The fastest creature in gaming is in the inspiration of a new DJ mix in honor of his upcoming game.

Tomoya Ohtani, the longtime composer of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, has delivered a new DJ mix featuring music from the upcoming game, Sonic Frontiers. Set to the theme of the "Cyber Space" levels found throughout SEGA's iconic series, the mini-mix finds Ohtani and other composers racing through electronic genres as they showcase the lovable blue hedgehog.

Incorporating drum & bass, breaks and beyond, Ohtani arranged a futuristic mix that brings the game to life. High-speed, of course, he blasts through the digital worlds with Sonic as he seamlessly switches from track to track.

With a touch of old-school video game sounds, the mix pays tribute to the all-time classic games released decades ago while hyping up fans for the newest game in the long-running Sonic series.

Sonic Frontiers will arrive on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 8th, 2022.

