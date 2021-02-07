SoundCloud Announces Inaugural Fortnite Tournament "SoundCloud Player One"

SoundCloud is officially entering the world of esports with a new video game tournament. Dubbed, SoundCloud Player One, the online festivities will see eight artists compete against each other in the digital battlegrounds of Fortnite. The games will be hosted by Rico Nasty and professional esports commentator, MonsterDface.

In addition to the in-game action, viewers will be treated to a special halftime performance from Rico Nasty. At the time of writing, it's not yet known which artists will be featured in the games. Unfortunately, not much is known about the format of the competition as well. Considering each Fortnite game can host up to 100 players, some have questioned how the tournament will keep score with just eight competitors.

SoundCloud Player One kicks off on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at 8 PM EST on their official Twitch channel. You can learn more about the upcoming showdown and RSVP on the event page.

Credit: Music Business Worldwide