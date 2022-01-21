Watch Steve Aoki and a Neurosurgeon Discuss New Ultrasound Helmet to Treat Brain Disease

Steve Aoki has teamed up with an expert in neuroscience for a fun lecture on focused ultrasound technology.

The Dim Mak boss is known to have his hands in many ancillary ventures outside of electronic dance music, like NFTs, Pokémon cards, apparel and more. However, an often overlooked aspect of his story are his philanthropic endeavors through his Aoki Foundation. With a focus on the functionality of the brain, Aoki raises funds for new brain science technology and the research of regenerative medicine. He's also hosted many educational events to help raise awareness of brain preservation.

Now, in a partnership with West Virginia University's Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, Aoki has released a video highlighting technology that fights symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, tremors, and other neurological conditions. Through a conversation with Dr. Ali Rezai, viewers can learn about a new ultrasound helmet that can be used to treat these conditions and enhance patients' quality of life. The video follows a $20,000 donation made by Aoki to the institute.

You can watch the full "Neon Future Science" video below, courtesy of WVU Medicine.

