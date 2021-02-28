Steve Aoki Auctioned Autographed Pokémon Cards for Charity

Steve Aoki Auctioned Autographed Pokémon Cards for Charity

Proceeds from the card sales will go to The Aoki Foundation.
Each year, fans of the international video game sensation Pokémon celebrate their beloved franchise on February 27th. Dubbed Pokémon Day, the holiday is home to announcements from developers, tributes from fans, and special celebrity crossovers. Not one to miss out on the geeky fun is the outspoken Pokémon fan Steve Aoki, who recently hosted his latest auction. 

Powered by the PWCC Marketplace, the auction found Aoki digging into his collection of rare cards, which he autographed and sold to fans. A portion of the proceeds are being directed to his charitable organization, The Aoki Foundation.

Before the auction, Aoki took to Twitter to share some details on which cards would be included in the sale. Fans were able to bid on cards featuring the final evolutions of the original trio of starting Pokémon, Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur. This is Aoki's second Pokémon-related charitable event, following his card unboxing stream last fall.

The sale of Steve Aoki's autographed Pokémon cards ended on Saturday night. However, you can check out the results of the auction on the marketplace.

