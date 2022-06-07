Steve Aoki Savors the Taste of Victory In New "Call of Duty" Teaser Trailer

Staying frosty is at the top of Steve Aoki's priority list in the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II teaser trailer.

The superstar dance music producer is seen bringing his signature sheet cakes to the battlefield in a new promo spot uploaded to YouTube for the forthcoming game.

As the fictional Task Force 141 braces for deployment, Aoki is seen putting himself in a winning mindset. While members of the battle-hardened battalion have questions about Aoki's role in the mission, the DJ is seemingly too preoccupied with what's playing on the aux and sampling cake in the back of the armored truck to notice.

The comedic clip ends with Captain Price making a witty judgment call to ultimately leave Aoki behind in the truck. As GameSpot notes, Aoki wasn't the only celebrity deemed to not quite be battle-ready, however. Additional trailers featuring Pete Davidson, Trae Young and more promoting the Infinity Ward-produced title were also uploaded to YouTube last week.

"Being in the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II live action trailer has been too much fun," Aoki said in a press statement shared with EDM.com. "I am excited for everyone to see the spot. I am a huge fan of Call of Duty and when I’m not in the studio or performing, you can usually find me online."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is due for release on October 28th, 2022.

