Steve Aoki Drops Inuyasha x Dim Mak Merch Collection

The Dim Mak founder has unveiled another anime-inspired collaboration following the April release of his second Naruto collection.

Steve Aoki is back with another anime-inspired collaboration. Following the release of his second Naruto merchandise collection from last month, comes a new venture featuring his flagship record label, Dim Mak, and Inuyasha.

For the unfamiliar, Inuyasha is a very popular anime and manga series that ran from the mid-90s to the late-00s. As you may know, Aoki is a big fan of the internationally-popular animation forms. On Twitter, the dance music producer and DJ shared a picture of himself modeling some of the Inuyasha-branded clothing.

Fans of both Dim Mak and the series can take home 13 different items of clothing, including eight t-shirts, two long-sleeve shirts, and three hoodies. Most of the gear is currently in stock, aside from a pink and blue tie-dyed tee.

With recent merch collaborations showcasing designs from Naruto, Street Fighter, Playboy, and even The Powerpuff Girls, there really is no way of knowing what Aoki will do next. You can check out his full collection of gear and pick up some threads for yourself here.

