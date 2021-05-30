Steve Aoki Drops Inuyasha x Dim Mak Merch Collection

Steve Aoki Drops Inuyasha x Dim Mak Merch Collection

The Dim Mak founder has unveiled another anime-inspired collaboration following the April release of his second Naruto collection.
Author:
Publish date:

Steve Aoki (via Twitter)

The Dim Mak founder has unveiled another anime-inspired collaboration following the April release of his second Naruto collection.

Steve Aoki is back with another anime-inspired collaboration. Following the release of his second Naruto merchandise collection from last month, comes a new venture featuring his flagship record label, Dim Mak, and Inuyasha.

For the unfamiliar, Inuyasha is a very popular anime and manga series that ran from the mid-90s to the late-00s. As you may know, Aoki is a big fan of the internationally-popular animation forms. On Twitter, the dance music producer and DJ shared a picture of himself modeling some of the Inuyasha-branded clothing. 

Fans of both Dim Mak and the series can take home 13 different items of clothing, including eight t-shirts, two long-sleeve shirts, and three hoodies. Most of the gear is currently in stock, aside from a pink and blue tie-dyed tee.

With recent merch collaborations showcasing designs from NarutoStreet FighterPlayboy, and even The Powerpuff Girls, there really is no way of knowing what Aoki will do next. You can check out his full collection of gear and pick up some threads for yourself here.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Website: steveaoki.com
Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

Related

Steve Aoki Naruto and Dim Mak merch
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Releases Second Naruto Merch Collaboration

The new anime-inspired Dim Mak merchandise follows Aoki's first Naruto merch drop back in September.

Steve Aoki Naruto Merch
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Introduces New "Naruto" Merch Collaboration

Fans can purchase T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Steve Aoki's Dim Mak label and Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto Uzumaki.

Steve Aoki Dim Mak Street Fighter Collab
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Debuts Dim Mak and Street Fighter Merch and Announces New Remix

In addition to the new gear, Aoki will be remixing "Ryu's Theme" from the video game's soundtrack.

steve aoki playboy
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Unveils Dim Mak and Playboy Collaborative Merch

A number of shirts and hoodies featuring branding from Aoki's label and the famed lifestyle magazine are available for purchase.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
FEATURES

How Well Do You Know Steve Aoki? [QUIZ]

Think you know the Dim Mak founder? Prove it.

ii_kffslx700
Lifestyle

Win a Badass Limited Edition LED Wakesurf Board from Steve Aoki and Dim Mak Records

Brigade Wakesurfing is offering the chance to win one of the awe-inspiring "6OKI" boards, which harnesses rave culture into a beautiful wakesurf design.

ExgqCdlU8AQGrh1
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Unveils "Stop Asian Hate" Merch Line

Steve Aoki has announced a new line of merch benefitting StopAAPIHate.

Dim Mak Miami 2019 (Miami Music Week Party at Mana Wynwood - March 27th) - MMW / WMC - EDM.com Feature
EVENTS

Steve Aoki and Dim Mak Return to Miami Music Week for Mana Wynwood Party

If you're going to Miami Music Week this year, you won't want to miss the official Steve Aoki/Dim Mak Party!