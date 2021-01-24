Steve Aoki Unveils Dim Mak and Playboy Collaborative Merch

Always one for collaborations, Steve Aoki just announced his next merchandise drop. For his latest, he has combined his flagship record label, Dim Mak, with the entertainment giant Playboy. On Twitter, a link to the shop was shared alongside a video showing off some of the new merch.

In the promotional video, you can see Aoki himself model some of the new clothing. At the end, he talks about the collaboration and calls it a special release. Fans will be able to choose from a pair of hoodies, t-shirts, and long-sleeved tees featuring designs co-branded with Dim Mak and Playboy insignias. Four of the pieces feature tie-dye print while the remaining pair is solid black.

Dim Mak and Playboy's collaborative merch is available for purchase now. You can check out the complete list of items on the store page here.

