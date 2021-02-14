Steve Aoki Debuts Dim Mak and Street Fighter Merch and Announces New Remix

Steve Aoki is preparing for battle with his newest Dim Mak crossover.

On his latest adventure, he's joined forces with the groundbreaking video game franchise, Street Fighter, for a new gear and music collaboration. Included in a new merchandise drop are six new long-sleeve shirts, five T-shirts, and one custom arcade cabinet, all equipped with branding from his label and the legendary fighting game. On Twitter, he shared a look at what his nerdy fans could be wearing this spring.

Alongside the aforementioned items, Aoki revealed that he would be remixing the theme song for one of the game's most iconic characters, Ryu. Unfortunately, he has not provided us with a preview of the remix, but it will certainly be interesting to see how he transforms the classic game soundtrack.

Steve Aoki's Street Fighter and Dim Mak merch collaboration is now on sale. At the time of writing, all of the arcade cabinets are sold out, but clothing is still available. You can pick up some of the new gear for yourself on his official website.

In addition to the physical collaboration, Aoki's remix of "Ryu's Theme" will be released on Friday, February 19th, 2021. You can pre-save the upcoming video game re-work here.

