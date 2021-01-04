Steve Aoki's Original Funko Pop is Now Available for Pre-Order

Steve Aoki's Original Funko Pop is Now Available for Pre-Order

Like one of his signature cakes, Aoki's likeness has been baked and congealed into a Funko figure.
Author:
Publish date:

Funko.com

Since the first Pop! figures debuted in 2010, Funko's licensed collectible brand has grown into a behemoth, entrenched in pop culture as a nostalgia machine. The brand has come a long way since it first dropped its Batman, Batgirl, and Green Lantern items, branching out into all mediums of entertainment, including music.

Superstar DJ, electronic music producer, and cake-hurler Steve Aoki is the latest high-profile musician to be Pop-ified by the iconic brand. Like one of his signature cakes, his likeness has been baked and congealed, reimagined into a miniature shirtless version of himself who is ready to pelt someone with a Dim Mak-branded confection. Funko has now made Aoki's original Pop! figure available for pre-order.

Check out Aoki's announcement below.

One of dance music's biggest stars, Aoki's ventures have expanded beyond the music industry in recent years. He has made his interest in pop culture well-known, further leaning into it in 2020 at a breakneck pace via number of collaborative projects. In September, he opened up a shop on Hollywood Boulevard that trades and sells rare sports memorabilia, Pokémon cards, and modern art. The following month, he revealed a custom line of Topps baseball cards.

You can pre-order Aoki's Funko Pop here for $11.00. Buyers can also purchase a gift box for $3.50 and a premium protector case for $8.00.

