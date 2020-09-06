Steve Aoki Introduces New "Naruto" Merch Collaboration

Steve Aoki and his very own Dim Mak Records imprint have recruited the help of an iconic international pop culture brand for their latest merchandise drop. Anime-loving dance fans were stoked to see that featured on his newest gear is none other than Naruto Uzumaki, from the wildly popular manga and anime series, Naruto. The dance music superstar shared his excitement on Twitter and posed in some of the new gear, which was developed in honor of the 20th anniversary of the manga series.

The collection features t-shirts and hoodies fashioned with characters like Itachi Uchiha and various symbols from Masashi Kishimoto's series. In a quote obtained by Anime News Network, Aoki stated that he's excited to be able to connect his Japanese and American backgrounds.

"I didn't realize it when I was young, but I have always been inherently drawn to manga because I saw myself in them," Aoki said. "Now, I want to bridge my Japanese heritage and American upbringing in as many projects as possible."

The Dim Mak and Naruto collaboration is available now. Those interested can view the entire drop and purchase their next outfit on Aoki's official merchandise page here.

