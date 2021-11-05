Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Steve Aoki Is Selling $3 Million of Pokémon Cards and Collectibles on TCGplayer
The Dim Mak boss is selling individual cards and mystery boxes that contain PSA-graded cards, meet-and-greets, and more.
Steve Aoki is treating his hardcore trading card fans to a specially-curated treasure hunt.

The Dim Mak founder recently announced a partnership with one of the world's most popular trading card marketplaces, TCGplayer, with whom he will sell $3 million of his personal Pokémon collection. This includes toys, promotional items and, of course, cards. Aoki has also thrown in meet-and-greet opportunities, autographs, and more to spice up the sale for his fans.

Collectors will have the ability to buy individual cards from his collection directly or take home three types of very limited mystery boxes. He explained the new program in a series of tweets:

At the time of writing, the first batch of mystery boxes are sold out. They were available in three tiers: Diamond, Gold, and Magma for $555, $888, and $1212 respectively.

The contents come in a custom, Aoki-branded mystery box, which features Legendary Collection, First Edition, Shadowless, and Jungle PSA-graded cards alongside a custom playmat.

Aoki Box TCGplayer

Fans wishing they would have gotten in on the fun are in luck, as Aoki confirmed that more boxes will be available sometime next week. He then encouraged fans to turn on notifications to ensure they can secure the boxes when they drop.

You can view the entire Steve Aoki Vault on TCGplayer.

