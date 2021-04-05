Steve Aoki Releases Second Naruto Merch Collaboration

Back in September 2020, Steve Aoki combined his love for the Naruto franchise with his flagship record label Dim Mak for a collaborative merch drop. Unsurprisingly, the gear was a hit with both fans of his work and the anime and manga series.

Aoki has now revealed that additional items have been created for a second capsule of the collection. On Twitter, he shared images of the 24 pieces of clothing fans can take home.

As you can see in the embedded tweet, the collection features a number of t-shirts, hoodies, and long-sleeve shirts with both his label's branding and images from the legendary Japanese series. Most of the items are a solid color, but for those looking for something a bit more flashy, several tie-dye threads are included in the collection.

Aoki's second Dim Mak x Naruto merchandise collaboration is now available for purchase. At the time of writing, many of the products are still in stock, but due to the popularity of both the artist and the anime series, supplies may fly off the virtual shelves. You can check out the complete collection and pick up some new gear here.

