Steve Aoki Drops Merch Collaboration With Sanrio, Creators of Hello Kitty
Publish date:

Steve Aoki Drops Merch Collaboration With Sanrio, Creators of Hello Kitty

Fans will be able to pick up a variety of colorful clothing items featuring characters from the Japanese brand's iconic lineup.
Author:

Dim Mak Collection

Fans will be able to pick up a variety of colorful clothing items featuring characters from the Japanese brand's iconic lineup.

With collaborations alongside Naruto, Inuyasha, and Street Fighter under his belt, Steve Aoki has worked hard to merge his brand with some of Japan's biggest pop culture exports.

Now, for his latest Dim Mak crossover he's taken on something much cuter than the predecessors. The newest collab sees his label join forces with Sanrio, the makers of the iconic Hello Kitty character. Aoki shared some previews of some of the Sanrio-branded items on Twitter.

Like the brand he's collaborating with, much of the clothing is brightly colored and there are several tie-dye options available. Some feature just the cute characters from the brand while others blend worlds together with some designs featuring Aoki himself, transformed into Hello Kitty. All in all, there are 30 items in the new drop, made up of 24 t-shirts and six hoodies.

Most items are still available aside from a few sold-out offerings. You can check out the full selection of gear and pick up some for yourself on the Dim Mak Collection website

Recommended Articles

morten david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

From the Future to Your Speakers: Here Are the 10 Best “Future Rave” Tracks

"No one is doing this right now. I think this is why it’s so exciting," David Guetta told EDM.com of the genre in 2019.

composite_cropped
MUSIC RELEASES

Ookay, Elohim and Flux Pavilion‘s "Be OK" Is the Dance-Pop Track of the Summer

Featuring funky sound design and bright bass tones, "Be OK" is the fourth single to be released ahead of Ookay's sophomore album.

General woman dj
INDUSTRY

Less Than a Quarter of UK Music Festival Performers Identify as Women, Study Shows

While strides have been made up over time, women-identifying artists still make up less than 20% of the lineup at events like Isle of Wight, Trnsmt and Wireless.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Website: steveaoki.com
Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

Related

Steve Aoki Naruto Merch
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Introduces New "Naruto" Merch Collaboration

Fans can purchase T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Steve Aoki's Dim Mak label and Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto Uzumaki.

Steve Aoki Naruto and Dim Mak merch
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Releases Second Naruto Merch Collaboration

The new anime-inspired Dim Mak merchandise follows Aoki's first Naruto merch drop back in September.

steve aoki playboy
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Unveils Dim Mak and Playboy Collaborative Merch

A number of shirts and hoodies featuring branding from Aoki's label and the famed lifestyle magazine are available for purchase.

E2geOQoVkAEV38N
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Drops Inuyasha x Dim Mak Merch Collection

The Dim Mak founder has unveiled another anime-inspired collaboration following the April release of his second Naruto collection.

Steve Aoki Dim Mak Street Fighter Collab
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Debuts Dim Mak and Street Fighter Merch and Announces New Remix

In addition to the new gear, Aoki will be remixing "Ryu's Theme" from the video game's soundtrack.

ExgqCdlU8AQGrh1
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Unveils "Stop Asian Hate" Merch Line

Steve Aoki has announced a new line of merch benefitting StopAAPIHate.

Steve Aoki and JJ Lin
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Announces Collaboration With Singaporean Superstar JJ Lin

In addition to the single, Aoki and Lin are set to release an action-packed music video featuring a choreographed fight sequence.

Steve Aoki
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Auctioned Autographed Pokémon Cards for Charity

Proceeds from the card sales will go to The Aoki Foundation.