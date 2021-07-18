Steve Aoki Drops Merch Collaboration With Sanrio, Creators of Hello Kitty
With collaborations alongside Naruto, Inuyasha, and Street Fighter under his belt, Steve Aoki has worked hard to merge his brand with some of Japan's biggest pop culture exports.
Now, for his latest Dim Mak crossover he's taken on something much cuter than the predecessors. The newest collab sees his label join forces with Sanrio, the makers of the iconic Hello Kitty character. Aoki shared some previews of some of the Sanrio-branded items on Twitter.
Like the brand he's collaborating with, much of the clothing is brightly colored and there are several tie-dye options available. Some feature just the cute characters from the brand while others blend worlds together with some designs featuring Aoki himself, transformed into Hello Kitty. All in all, there are 30 items in the new drop, made up of 24 t-shirts and six hoodies.
Most items are still available aside from a few sold-out offerings. You can check out the full selection of gear and pick up some for yourself on the Dim Mak Collection website.
