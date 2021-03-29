Steve Aoki Unveils "Stop Asian Hate" Merch Line

Steve Aoki has announced a new line of merch benefitting StopAAPIHate.

In the wake of increased hate crimes against Asian Americans, Aoki came out on social media to announce a new set of t-shirts to benefit StopAAPIHate. The non-profit organization addresses anti-Asian hate amid the pandemic and tracks and responds to incidents of violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

In collaboration with his flagship record label Dim Mak, Aoki posted a photo on Instagram wearing the new shirt illustrated with a “Stop Asian Hate” logo on the front. Fans can purchase the new "Stop Asian Hate" collection exclusively on Dim Mak’s website.

"Stop Asian Hate. I am a proud Asian American and it breaks my heart to witness the prejudice and violence directed toward the AAPI community," Aoki wrote. "I can't help but think of my family, brothers, and sisters living in fear for their safety. I am who I am today because of the courageous Asian Americans who broke down barriers and paved the way for people like me. Read the full statement from Aoki’s post below."

You can read Aoki's full statement below.

While Aoki expressed this cause has directly affected him and his family, he has been voracious in his philanthropical endeavors as of late. He recently pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars on Beeple’s charity NFT, raised money for Open Earth Foundation, and auctioned off signed Pokémon cards to benefit his own The Aoki Foundation.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Website: steveaoki.com

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki

Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki

Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki

Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn