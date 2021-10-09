You Can Now Look Like a Dollar Store Version of Daft Punk With These Strange "Sunglasses"

If you've ever dreamed of looking like Daft Punk but simply haven't had the money to burn on an ornate LED helmet, now's your chance. There's a pair of trendy sunglasses that will set you down the right path.

These peculiar "sunglasses," which are drawing Daft Punk comparisons on the web, are essentially glorified face shields. They cover your entire face, from eyebrows to chin. The polarized unisex visor, which features anti-fog layering, also keeps comfort in mind with a removable nose pad.

Yes, in theory they offer more protection than your average sunglasses. But you'll also look like a dollar store version of Daft Punk.

Various sellers on Amazon are offering these ergonomic face shields for around $15, but it's Japanese brand ZGHYBD who first designed them. You can purchase one here.

And if you're thinking about taking your Daft Punk cosplay game one step further, consider these absurd "pandemic-proof" astronaut helmets.