You Can Now Look Like a Dollar Store Version of Daft Punk With These Strange "Sunglasses"
If you've ever dreamed of looking like Daft Punk but simply haven't had the money to burn on an ornate LED helmet, now's your chance. There's a pair of trendy sunglasses that will set you down the right path.
These peculiar "sunglasses," which are drawing Daft Punk comparisons on the web, are essentially glorified face shields. They cover your entire face, from eyebrows to chin. The polarized unisex visor, which features anti-fog layering, also keeps comfort in mind with a removable nose pad.
Yes, in theory they offer more protection than your average sunglasses. But you'll also look like a dollar store version of Daft Punk.
Recommended Articles
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Set to Release Electronic Remix of Italian Folk Classic
DJ Ashba, who calls his sound GDM ("guitar dance music"), will release an EDM remix of the Italian classic "Bella Ciao."
You Can Now Look Like a Dollar Store Version of Daft Punk With These Strange "Sunglasses"
These peculiar "sunglasses," which are drawing Daft Punk comparisons on the web, will only set you back $15.
Controversial Twitch Leak Highlights Gap In Compensation Between Streamers and Musicians
Twitch is shelling out the big bucks for their top streaming personalities, but only a small fraction of the pie is reaching the platform's top musicians.
Various sellers on Amazon are offering these ergonomic face shields for around $15, but it's Japanese brand ZGHYBD who first designed them. You can purchase one here.
And if you're thinking about taking your Daft Punk cosplay game one step further, consider these absurd "pandemic-proof" astronaut helmets.