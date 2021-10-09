October 9, 2021
You Can Now Look Like a Dollar Store Version of Daft Punk With These Strange "Sunglasses"
Publish date:

You Can Now Look Like a Dollar Store Version of Daft Punk With These Strange "Sunglasses"

These peculiar "sunglasses," which are drawing Daft Punk comparisons on the web, will only set you back $15.
Author:

If you've ever dreamed of looking like Daft Punk but simply haven't had the money to burn on an ornate LED helmet, now's your chance. There's a pair of trendy sunglasses that will set you down the right path. 

These peculiar "sunglasses," which are drawing Daft Punk comparisons on the web, are essentially glorified face shields. They cover your entire face, from eyebrows to chin. The polarized unisex visor, which features anti-fog layering, also keeps comfort in mind with a removable nose pad. 

Yes, in theory they offer more protection than your average sunglasses. But you'll also look like a dollar store version of Daft Punk.

ZGHYBD/Designboom

ZGHYBD/Designboom

Recommended Articles

DJ Ashba
MUSIC RELEASES

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Set to Release Electronic Remix of Italian Folk Classic

DJ Ashba, who calls his sound GDM ("guitar dance music"), will release an EDM remix of the Italian classic "Bella Ciao."

6 minutes ago
FASV850WUAEew2X
Lifestyle

You Can Now Look Like a Dollar Store Version of Daft Punk With These Strange "Sunglasses"

These peculiar "sunglasses," which are drawing Daft Punk comparisons on the web, will only set you back $15.

23 minutes ago
d39e230e026c15ff371fa9e598d19aa6
INDUSTRY

Controversial Twitch Leak Highlights Gap In Compensation Between Streamers and Musicians

Twitch is shelling out the big bucks for their top streaming personalities, but only a small fraction of the pie is reaching the platform's top musicians.

46 minutes ago

Various sellers on Amazon are offering these ergonomic face shields for around $15, but it's Japanese brand ZGHYBD who first designed them. You can purchase one here.

And if you're thinking about taking your Daft Punk cosplay game one step further, consider these absurd "pandemic-proof" astronaut helmets

Related

blanc-daft-punk-facemask-kickstarter-info-5
FEATURES

You Can Now Look Like a Dystopian Daft Punk With This Full-Face Modular Mask

We are inching closer and closer to real-life Black Mirror episodes.

daft punk
GEAR + TECH

You Can 3D Print Your Own Miniature Daft Punk Helmets With These Free Design Templates

The free design capitalizes on three major trends of 2020 and 2021: DIY culture, 3D printing and Daft Punk.

daft punk
NEWS

You Can Now Experience Daft Punk’s “One More Time” in VR

A fan-created virtual reality program lets users explore the world of Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

eyJrZXkiOiJ1cGxvYWRzL21lZGl1bS9hc3NldC8yNDY0L2d1eV9pbl9hX2hlbG1ldC5wbmciLCJidWNrZXQiOiJvc2xvLXByb2R1Y3Rpb24iLCJlZGl0cyI6e319
GEAR + TECH

For $199, You Can Look Like a Cringey Daft Punk-Esque Astronaut With This Pandemic-Proof Helmet

Equal parts fascinating and horrifying, with a spritz of cringe.

Cassio Nightclub, Hong Kong
Lifestyle

Former Creative Director for Daft Punk Overhauls Hong Kong Nightclub

The overhaul comes as nightlife prepares to reopen in Hong Kong.

s-l1600
Lifestyle

Someone Is Selling a Rare Jacket Custom-Made for Daft Punk for $10,000

The seller says the jacket was a prototype for the final model worn by Daft Punk for many years, including in the "Epilogue" video that signaled their shocking split.

daft punk
Lifestyle

Songs by Daft Punk, ODESZA Among the Most Popular Music to Code to

A new study found that electronic music remains a top genre for coders.

Hood Politics Records
MUSIC RELEASES

Hood Politics Records Breathes New Life Into Daft Punk With Stunning Tribute Compilation: Listen

The renowned tastemaker and underground label paid homage to Daft Punk with a must-listen 12-track remix bundle.