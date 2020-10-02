"Dance, Drink, and Die" in This Trippy Video Game Blending Rave Culture and Horror

Gaming and dance music simply can't be separated. Swedish indie video game developer Green Title Digital is well aware of the cohesion, preparing to release a one-of-a-kind experience with their forthcoming video game Strobophagia: Rave Horror.

Strobophagia: Rave Horror is a psychedelic survival horror game set in—you guessed it—an electronic dance music festival. The protagonist, originally attending in search of the ultimate freedom of expression, is tasked with escaping the festival after the organizers inform attendees that the price of admission is their lives. The player must solve puzzles and interact with their intuitive in-game smartphone feature to survive and escape through an ominous, neon-soaked forest.

As you may have already deduced, music will play a pivotal role in Strobophagia. The developers produced a stable of custom electronic tracks in-house and have included various genres such as electro, trance, and techno. From what we've heard so far in their trailers and demo, Strobophagia is shaping up to have an excellent soundtrack alongside intriguing gameplay. "The team at Green Tile Digital has been eating, sleeping, and breathing rave culture ever since we began work on Strobophagia," said Ben Clarke, CEO of Green Tile Digital. "We can’t wait for horror and EDM fans to put on a pair of headphones and immerse themselves in the kaleidoscope of horrors we’ve prepared for them. We guarantee the Headless Rave Festival will be a party to die for."

Strobophagia: Rave Horror lands exclusively on PC via Steam on October 28th, 2020. Those interested can download the demo here. Check out some gameplay footage below ahead of the release.