This Photography Series Transforms the Interiors of Instruments Into Stunning Architecture
A grand piano transformed into a cavernous grand hall; a clarinet reimagined as a majestically bottomless tunnel—with individual names like "The Cello Once Hit By a Train" and "The Exquisite Architecture of Steinway," a new series of photographs by Charles Brooks turns the oft-overlooked interiors of instruments into majestic works of art.
And it's not just classic instruments that the New Zealand photographer highlights in "Architecture in Music." Others include an Australian didgeridoo hollowed out by termites, a 1780-era cello (which, yes, was once hit by a train) and a wooden flute crafted out of local New Zealand timber.
To create each image, Brooks uses specialized lenses to capture hundreds of photographs of an instrument's interior. Those frames are then layered and blended into one unique picture, edited to mimic sweeping spaces and whimsical architecture.
Recommended Articles
This Photography Series Transforms the Interiors of Instruments Into Stunning Architecture
Photographer Charles Brooks compiles hundreds of images into unique, larger-than-life compositions that mimic sweeping concert halls and grand entryways.
deadmau5 and Kaskade Tease Debut Kx5 Album With Second Single, "Take Me High": Listen
The duo continue to reveal more about the style of their artistic joint venture.
Experiences With Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, More Confirmed for 2022 ADE Lab: See the Full Program
Cox is set to take fans inside his live setup for an intimate DJ session, "The Three Deck Wizard Goes Live."
"I found myself in awe of the craftsmanship and attention to detail of parts of the instrument that no one except a technician would ever see," Brooks wrote on social media.
"Typically a close up photo like this would be mostly blurry, so I used a technique called focus stacking to keep them sharp from front to back," he continues. "This involves taking a series of approximately 100 photos per image, slowly adjusting the focus for each one, then running them through special software to merge the sharp part of the photo. The result appears to be a cavernous like space that invites you to walk through."
Check out some of our favorites below and view Brooks' full collection here. A limited numbers of prints are available now.