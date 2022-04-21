Skip to main content
This Teacher Plays House Music Bangers Every Morning While His Students Arrive at School

This Teacher Plays House Music Bangers Every Morning While His Students Arrive at School

"It really makes me happy and ready for the day," wrote one student in a letter to Mr. P.

Jakeshoredrive (via Instagram)

"It really makes me happy and ready for the day," wrote one student in a letter to Mr. P.

I wish my elementary school teacher played house music when we arrived for school. 

The self-proclaimed "Tech House Teacher" on TikTok, better known as Mr. P by his students, is a teacher based in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. P has been playing tech house bangers for his students to motivate them as they arrive to school each morning. One even penned a letter, urging him to keep it up.

"Dear Mr. P, can you please keep playing house music when we come into school in the morning?" reads the note. "It really makes me happy and ready for the day."

Mr. P is also pursuing a career as a DJ and producer, creating tech house tracks under the moniker Jakeshoredrive and releasing them on a number of notable record labels, like Hood Politics. And his educational methods seem to be gaining popularity:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

275294916_329846602540167_3197025489562838883_n
Lifestyle

This Teacher Plays House Music Bangers Every Morning While His Students Arrive at School

"It really makes me happy and ready for the day," wrote one student in a letter to Mr. P.

By Lennon Cihak12 seconds ago
afem
NEWS

AFEM Launches First-Ever Survey to Explore Neurodiversity In Electronic Music Industry

The survey's data will be used to reduce the stigmatization around neurodiverse conditions like autism spectrum disorder and dyslexia.

By Lennon Cihak25 minutes ago
swedish house mafia
NEWS

Exclusive: Watch Swedish House Mafia Discuss Early Ambitions and 2010s EDM Boom

Check out an exclusive clip of the iconic trio's new interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 before it airs.

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago

TikTok has become an impeccable resource for creators and teachers like Mr. P to share unique perspectives on their daily lives. These inside looks aren't ones we'd otherwise see, and the ability to highlight such uplifting events is one of the app's silver linings.

But many artists and producers that turn to TikTok aren't entirely fond of its "here today, gone tomorrow" mindset. Dance music vet Gareth Emery recently shared the story of why he deleted his verified TikTok account, citing it a "hyper addictive" platform and "horrible for [his] mental health." 

Emery isn't wrong.

"Our brains are changing based on this interaction with digital technologies and one of these is time compression," Dr. Julie Albright, a sociologist specializing in digital culture and communications, told Forbes. "Our attention spans are lowering."

Tags
terms:
JakeshoredriveEducationHouse Music

Related

Mixer
NEWS

New School Approach? Why Electronic Music Could Help Music Education

Dance music may be a new way of getting a whole new generation excited about music education.

201751102_2709404342690752_3952161125000745677_n
MUSIC RELEASES

This Artist Recorded Audio From His Own Firing—Then Remixed It Into a Banger

"I really feel like this remix is the epitome of life giving you lemons and you turning it into lemonade."

Anna Lunoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe's New House Single Is "Dark, Rowdy and Made to Play": Listen

"Double Dip" has been in the works since 2019, when Lunoe wrote its infectious refrain with Madison Rose.

265508522_317594576743598_1946738126744947175_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Continue New Music Frenzy With Tech House Banger, "Hype Beast": Listen

The new single comes just weeks after Rich DietZ's throwback remix of Cassie's 2006 track "Me & You."

Barbara Tucker
Lifestyle

Pioneering Women of House Music Celebrated in New Coffee Table Book

"'Lady Of The House' is so much more than just women in house, it’s about women being creative and doing what they love to do."

Shaun Frank
INTERVIEWS

Shaun Frank Talks Writing with The Chainsmokers, New Music, & Favorite Food While on Tour [Interview]

The songwriter, producer, and multi-talented musician discusses writing music with The Chainsmokers and the secret formula for writing a hit song.

Uncle Tics
Lifestyle

Tourette Syndrome Isn't Getting In the Way of This Guy Learning to DJ

Uncle Tics has impressive drum & bass taste.

[2021]_[DEFUNK PRESS 2] _[©Sarah Koury]
MUSIC RELEASES

Defunk Channels Old-School Dubstep With Mind-Bending Banger, "Chase The Vibe"

"I really wanted to make a throwback track to honor that classic sound."