This Teacher Plays House Music Bangers Every Morning While His Students Arrive at School

I wish my elementary school teacher played house music when we arrived for school.

The self-proclaimed "Tech House Teacher" on TikTok, better known as Mr. P by his students, is a teacher based in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. P has been playing tech house bangers for his students to motivate them as they arrive to school each morning. One even penned a letter, urging him to keep it up.

"Dear Mr. P, can you please keep playing house music when we come into school in the morning?" reads the note. "It really makes me happy and ready for the day."

Mr. P is also pursuing a career as a DJ and producer, creating tech house tracks under the moniker Jakeshoredrive and releasing them on a number of notable record labels, like Hood Politics. And his educational methods seem to be gaining popularity:

TikTok has become an impeccable resource for creators and teachers like Mr. P to share unique perspectives on their daily lives. These inside looks aren't ones we'd otherwise see, and the ability to highlight such uplifting events is one of the app's silver linings.

But many artists and producers that turn to TikTok aren't entirely fond of its "here today, gone tomorrow" mindset. Dance music vet Gareth Emery recently shared the story of why he deleted his verified TikTok account, citing it a "hyper addictive" platform and "horrible for [his] mental health."

Emery isn't wrong.

"Our brains are changing based on this interaction with digital technologies and one of these is time compression," Dr. Julie Albright, a sociologist specializing in digital culture and communications, told Forbes. "Our attention spans are lowering."