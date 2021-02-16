Techno Revealed to Be Least Relaxing Form of Music in New Scientific Study

If listening to techno suddenly makes you feel as though your blood pressure is rising, you are not alone.
In a perhaps a not so surprising new scientific finding, techno has been found to be the least relaxing form of music.

Vera Clinic, a Turkish cosmetics company specializing in hair transplant procedures, conducted a scientific study that revealed techno is the least effective genre for curbing anxiety.

The sample of 1,540 individuals was subjected to various genres of music via a series of pre-selected Spotify playlists. As the adults listened, ECG monitors tracked their changes in blood pressure, allowing experimenters to glean insights on their respective anxiety levels.

A vast majority of participants, 78% in fact, experienced a spike in blood pressure when listening to techno. A handful of genres yielding similar effects include dubstep, 70s rock, jazz, and the blues. On the flip side, 80s synth-pop generated the greatest feelings of calmness among participants. Given the sample age range of 18 to 54, experimenters believe they have an explanation for this.  

"The results may seem surprising on first inspection — but medically they make a lot of sense, said Vera Clinic’s Dr. Ömer Avlanmış. "1980's pop hits could have positive nostalgia attached to them for many people, and their upbeat, party-like sounds can induce the release of endorphins and serotonin in the brain, both increasing feelings of happiness and calm."

Source: New York Post

