The Quest to Become a Techno Influencer Has Been Parodied In Board Game Format

Move over, Monopoly. Business Techno: The Game has arrived.

Christmas lies just around the corner, and lo and behold, the perfect board game for the warehouse rave dweller in your family has just hit shelves. Its players will strive to achieve social media fame in the quest towards building and monetizing their own fanbase and techno empire.

Players of Business Techno: The Game teeter precariously on the brink of "total disaster and tremendous success." The parody board game takes aspiring techno influencers on a journey towards acquiring assets using the in-game "Techno Coin" currency.

"Business Techno: The Game." Krzysztof Karpinski

"The road leading to your own Techno Empire is not a path strewn with roses," the game's description reads. "You’ll have to take many risks to rise to the top. Roll the dice and see what fate brings! Open yourself up to the healing powers of Techno Fairy, but remember that Techno Curse has never been more real!"

Get ready to pop some bottles and unfold the board of Business Techno: The Game at an afterparty near you this holiday season. Copies of the game are available online for €42.34 (~$43.80 USD).