New Tetris Game to Feature Music by Alison Wonderland, Thievery Corporation's GARZA, More

Developers have also revealed that the Apple Arcade-exclusive will feature new music each month.

Since taking the world by storm in the 1980s, Tetris, one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, has undergone many evolutions. Now, the series has crossed into the world of dance music with Tetris Beat, an upcoming mobile game set to launch exclusively on Apple's subscription gaming service, Apple Arcade.

Game developers N3TWORK shared a trailer for the upcoming game on YouTube, which reveals the artists whose music will be included. As seen in the video, the yet-to-be-released mobile game shares similarities with 2018's critically acclaimed rendition of the puzzle game, Tetris Effect.

As you can see, electronic music superstar Alison Wonderland will headline the title. Tetris Beat players will also solve puzzles to the music of Thievery Corporation's GARZA, Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dauwd, CINTHIE, Dru Flecha, and more. The specific songs included in the game have not yet been revealed, but attentive fans may be able to identify them in the short trailer.

The release date for Tetris Beat has not been announced, but developers said it will arrive soon. You can learn more about the upcoming music-infused puzzle game and pre-save the application here.