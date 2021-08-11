The Bloody Beetroots Produces Soundtrack for Motorbike Simulation Game

RiMs Racing will be rife with the signature electro house sound of one of the genre's pioneering artists.

Pioneering electro house artist The Bloody Beetroots is taking his signature sound off the beaten path and onto a dirt one, producing the soundtrack for a new motorbike simulation game.

In partnership with RaceWard Studio, RiMS Racing is being touted as the first motorcycling simulation title that combines gaming with real engineering and bike mechanics. According to a press release issued to announce Beetroots’ score, the game allows players to ride a variety of badass bikes and optimize their performance by swapping out parts and analyzing data in real-time.

Those include the world's eight most powerful European and Japanese motorbikes: Ducati Panigale V4 R, MV Agusta F4 RC, Aprilia RSV4, BMW M 1000 RR, Suzuki GSX-R1000R, Honda CBR1000RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, YZF-R1. Gamers will be able to select from over 500 parts to mix and match.

Check out a teaser for the game below, which features a huge electro track called "Ezekiel," produced by The Bloody Beetroots exclusively for RiMs Racing. You can find out more about the game, which is scheduled to release on August 19th, via Steam.

