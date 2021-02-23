ASADI Becomes Comic Book Hero in First-Ever Issue of "The Immortal ASADI"

ASADI Becomes Comic Book Hero in First-Ever Issue of "The Immortal ASADI"

The Persian trap music star has become the first-ever Persian comic book protagonist.
Author:
Publish date:

Global electronic star ASADI has not relented in offering various styles, genres and singles in 2021, but that doesn’t mean he’s finished diversifying his output. Last Friday, he became the first-ever Persian superhero on The Immortal ASADI, his very own comic book series.

The news follows a consistent, bi-weekly release schedule for ASADI, who has soundtracked his year with “Let's Go," “Forever Chasing the Sun” and his grungy bass collab “Divinity,” which features percussionist Adam Deitch of Break Science and Lettuce. This latest endeavor proves his artistic diversity as he applies his unique vision to both music, film and now graphic art.

Veteran graphic company Tier One Comics worked with ASADI to animate a world of Persian history and mythology. For the first issue, the illustrators delivered 24 pages of vivid, breathtaking imagery in a full-color, saddle-stitched comic book. The artwork was created by Nick Unlisted, the colors by Jeff Henry, and the storyline was written by Del and Jermaine Colon-Mendez of Tier One. This issue promises to be the first of the series, and is available as a print ($25), hardcopy ($15) and digital issue ($5).

You can watch the trailer below and purchase a copy  of The Immortal ASADI here

