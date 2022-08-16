Tiësto Is Giving Away a Maserati to Support Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Tiësto is giving fans a chance to own a car that costs more than some houses.
The Dutch dance music legend has launched a charitable campaign on Omaze in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
By way of a new giveaway contest, Tiësto will gift a new Maserati MC20 supercar to one lucky fan. With a bright blue paint job, the prized car goes zero to 60 in 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 202 miles per hour.
The rules of the contest are pretty simple. Those looking to win the $232,000 car just need to purchase tickets to enter the raffle. Prices start at $0.50 a ticket and become cheaper if you buy in bulk. The contest states that entries will be accepted until September 23rd, 2022 and a winner will be announced around October 12th, 2022. Proceeds from the contest will benefit the prestigious Southern California pediatric hospital.
You can learn more about Tiësto's supercar giveaway and enter for a chance to win a new Maserati MC20 on the contest's Omaze page.
