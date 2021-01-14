Tiësto Partners With Peloton for New Artist Series

The beginning of a new year is always an exciting time. For many it's a chance to start fresh and refocus on goals, especially in the health and wellness departments. One company who has been flourishing at helping people reach their resolutions—especially during the global lockdown period—is Peloton. For their latest artist series, they've partnered with the legendary Tiësto to deliver the ultimate pump-up mix for your at-home workouts.

Peloton is known for delivering tough yet fun classes with a wide variety of music genres to pick from. Now, with Tiësto curating the playlists, you can get your sweat on while soundtracked by one of dance music's living legends. Peloton members now have access to four different workouts featuring his music, including a 30-minute run led by Becs Gentry, a 30-minute bike ride with Matt Wilpers and Erik Jäger, and a 20-minute full-body strength class with Ben Alldis.

Tiësto recently celebrated the end of the year with an epic 90-minute "NYE Party" set. After ringing in 2021, he cleansed his Instagram feed of all photos, a move that often signals something big on the horizon. Stay tuned to his socials as more information arrives.

