Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Tourette Syndrome Isn't Getting In the Way of This Guy Learning to DJ
Publish date:

Tourette Syndrome Isn't Getting In the Way of This Guy Learning to DJ

Uncle Tics has impressive drum & bass taste.
Author:

Leighton Clarke/Living With Tourette’s

Uncle Tics has impressive drum & bass taste.

"I put the Tik in TikTok," reads Leighton Clarke's TikTok bio. Affectionately known as Uncle Tics, Clarke isn't letting his Tourette syndrome get in the way of learning the art of DJing.

Uncle Tics told himself at the beginning of New Zealand's pandemic lockdown that he was going to learn a new skill. So he picked up DJing and his TikTok fanbase has been nothing but supportive, with many stating that they would love to see him perform at a music festival.

Take a look at the first video of his "Tourettes vs DJ'ing" series below. In the clip, Uncle Tics drops a number of high-energy drum & bass tracks as he shouts parts of "Circle of Life" from The Lion King—as well as some NSFW remarks we can't transcribe here.

The EDM community has opened its arms to support people with disabilities throughout the years. Back in February we spoke with an electronic music producer named DJ Hugito, who suffers from a rare bone disease called Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

Recommended Articles

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Shows Support for Music Industry-Shifting Decentralized Network, MODA DAO

MODA could set the tone for a massive shift in artists' retaining ownership and royalties.

15 seconds ago
Uncle Tics
Lifestyle

Tourette Syndrome Isn't Getting In the Way of This Guy Learning to DJ

Uncle Tics has impressive drum & bass taste.

15 seconds ago
Joseph Ray (NERO) and Lakou Mizik
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to NERO's Remix of Founding Member Joseph Ray's Collaboration With Lakou Mizik, "No Rival!"

Alongside the Anjunadeep release, the artists involved are raising money for the Artists Institute of Haiti.

9 hours ago

"Electronic music has been a part of my life for a long time. Especially since I’ve spent a lot of time in bed because of my disease," Huguito told EDM.com at the time. "I’ve had over 200 fractures growing up. Listening to music was my way of healing."

You can keep up with Uncle Tics via his TikTok page.

Tags
terms:
TIkTokDJingTourette'sDrum & Bass

Related

general dj
Lifestyle

Are You the Designated DJ at Parties? Here Are 5 Lies to Get Out of It

Having good taste in music is a blessing and a curse.

dom whiting
FEATURES

Watch This DJ Rip Drum & Bass DJ Sets While Riding His Bike Around the UK

"Drum & Bass On The Bike" has brought much-needed musical joy to cities across the UK.

andy c
EVENTS

Andy C is Returning to the SSE Arena, Wembley for a Monumental Show This Fall

After more than three years, the drum & bass legend is returning to Wembley.

wilkinson
INTERVIEWS

Get Hypnotized with ‘Hypnotic’ - Wilkinson on New Music, the Writing Process and Much More [Interview]

The drum n bass phenomenon spoke to us about his latest album 'Hypnotic'.

diplo butt
NEWS

Diplo Gets In On "Perineum Sunning" Trend

The bizarre trend has reached the world of EDM.

Catherine_Middleton
Lifestyle

DJ Duchess: Here's a Video of Kate Middleton Trying to Make an Electronic Beat

The Duchess of Cambridge won't be headlining EDC Vegas anytime soon.

ultra music festival
FEATURES

96% of People Plan to Attend "Some Form" of Live Event Once Safe, According to Study

3 in 4 are most excited to return to sporting events, concerts, and movie theaters.

Dimension
EVENTS

Dimension Announces Show at London's Iconic Printworks

Drum & bass fans, rejoice.